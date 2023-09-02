DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,643 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 3.7% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.66. 1,567,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.