Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises 3.2% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Henry Schein worth $20,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.1% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after buying an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 513.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

