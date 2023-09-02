Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 188 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.1% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Shares of PGR traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $135.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,127. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

