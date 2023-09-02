Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.99. 654,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,498. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.61. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

