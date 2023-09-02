Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $13.05 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,363 shares during the period. Avantor comprises approximately 2.0% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Avantor worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,301,000 after buying an additional 1,502,710 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,276,000 after acquiring an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

Avantor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. 5,251,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,342. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.