Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,879 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Citigroup stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,413,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,444,945. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

