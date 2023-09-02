Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 906,662 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906,662 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,117,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after buying an additional 1,015,260 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,443,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5,896.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 507,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 499,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,803,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.81. 14,306,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,243,341. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.