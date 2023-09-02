Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 45,258,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,596,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -505.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.73. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $416,557.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,989,673 shares of company stock worth $55,012,649. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

