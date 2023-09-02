Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,500 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bird Global were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRDS. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bird Global by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Bird Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSE:BRDS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 85,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.45. Bird Global Inc has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.33 million during the quarter. Bird Global had a negative net margin of 45.28% and a negative return on equity of 793.84%.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

