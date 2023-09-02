HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Raised by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 5.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $145,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fithian LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,896. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $71.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

