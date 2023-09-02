Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $27,666,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,501,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,643 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Telos by 600.7% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 805,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 690,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 5,358.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 666,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 662,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Telos from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 505,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,278. The company has a market capitalization of $176.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Telos

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $87,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,996.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $87,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,048,604 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,996.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 90,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $185,324.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,893,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,031,504.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 130,402 shares of company stock worth $283,174 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Telos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.