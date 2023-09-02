JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,925,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,856 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 3.0% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of JD.com worth $84,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 121,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.com by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

JD stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,907,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,464,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $67.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

