Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 83,558 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,042,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 83,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.51% of LKQ worth $229,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 0.6 %

LKQ opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

