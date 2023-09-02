Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,757,000 after buying an additional 1,129,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

DVN stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

