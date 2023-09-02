NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

CME opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.