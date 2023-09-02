NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 9,667 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.2 %

MDLZ opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.