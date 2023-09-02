WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $206.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

