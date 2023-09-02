AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,790 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,790 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $319.03. The company had a trading volume of 339,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,453. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.34.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

