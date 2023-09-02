FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120,256 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $48,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in FMC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $85.68 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.92. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

