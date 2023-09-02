ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock worth $22,672,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $319.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

