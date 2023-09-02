Sei Investments Co. Purchases 140,280 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $47,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $110.56 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.54.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Read Our Latest Report on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.