Gallacher Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RELX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Relx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 819,697 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Relx by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 370,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE RELX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,423. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($36.93) to GBX 2,960 ($37.31) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.47) to GBX 2,200 ($27.73) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.32) to GBX 3,100 ($39.08) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($36.72) to GBX 2,915 ($36.75) in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

