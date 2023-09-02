Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 18,338 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,338 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $232,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.33. 3,039,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.