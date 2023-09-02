Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,915 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth $112,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $200,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 180,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.47. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 10.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,908 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.