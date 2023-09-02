5,293 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,625,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,407,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after buying an additional 671,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.01. 673,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EWBC shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

