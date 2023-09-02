British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $1,349,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE BTI traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,603,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.