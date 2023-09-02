Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,483 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $96.94. 434,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,617. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

