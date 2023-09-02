Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 15,136 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSFree Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 260,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0684 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

