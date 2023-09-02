Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,954 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 136,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance
IBMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 74,654 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
