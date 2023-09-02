Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,954 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 136,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. 74,654 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.