PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $431.34

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 431.34 ($5.44) and traded as low as GBX 413.40 ($5.21). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 418.80 ($5.28), with a volume of 557,242 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.69) price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, June 19th.

PageGroup Price Performance

PageGroup Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 431.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 440.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,294.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.26) dividend. This is an increase from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.76. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

