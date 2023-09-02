Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $607.02

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 607.02 ($7.65) and traded as low as GBX 604 ($7.61). Vietnam Enterprise Investments shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.63), with a volume of 131,826 shares trading hands.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 247.74, a current ratio of 247.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 607.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 577.89.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

