Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.22

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.22 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Joules Group shares last traded at GBX 9.22 ($0.12), with a volume of 2,871,712 shares changing hands.

Joules Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02.

About Joules Group

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Featured Stories

