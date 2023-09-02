First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $50.58

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and traded as low as $47.47. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 136,969 shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1594 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

