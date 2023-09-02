First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $50.58

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and traded as low as $47.47. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $47.54, with a volume of 136,969 shares.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1594 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
