LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.57. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 108,344 shares changing hands.
LM Funding America Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.32.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 532.22%. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LM Funding America
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
