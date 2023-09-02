Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $254.22

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.22 ($3.20) and traded as low as GBX 239.60 ($3.02). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 243.40 ($3.07), with a volume of 375,096 shares changing hands.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 284.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of £371.79 million, a PE ratio of -149.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molten Ventures

In other news, insider Sarah Gentleman purchased 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £9,999 ($12,604.31). In related news, insider Sarah Gentleman bought 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £9,999 ($12,604.31). Also, insider Grahame Cook bought 21,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £50,031.50 ($63,067.57). 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molten Ventures Company Profile

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

