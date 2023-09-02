Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,456 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems makes up about 1.3% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after buying an additional 1,345,513 shares during the period. Siemens Pension Trust E V purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $117,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 134,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,953 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,202,772.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at $421,758,928.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,980.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,202,772.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,965,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,758,928.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,962 shares of company stock worth $10,170,102 over the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BSY. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,923. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.78 million. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

