Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $146.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.14.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $192.90. The company had a trading volume of 363,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,976. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.35 and a 200 day moving average of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares in the company, valued at $47,823,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $163,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,657 shares in the company, valued at $924,919.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,760 shares of company stock worth $6,645,417. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

