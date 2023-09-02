Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 39,982 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in Salesforce by 57.8% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 78,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 37.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $246,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $221.53. 5,600,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 582.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,270,289 shares of company stock worth $270,771,583. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

