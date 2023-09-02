Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 269 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,860,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clorox by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $155.24. 1,166,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,675. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

