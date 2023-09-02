Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.7 %

PYPL stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.57. 11,715,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,406,593. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

