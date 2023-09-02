Bancor Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $60.74 million and $3.02 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,950.15 or 1.00014437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Bancor

BNT is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,212,681 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 145,365,265.5646968 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.41448763 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 363 active market(s) with $2,895,638.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.