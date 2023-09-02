Decred Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Decred has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $13.23 or 0.00050997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $204.42 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00157391 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025406 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00025600 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003921 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,448,610 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

