Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00094766 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00048938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00027778 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000818 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

