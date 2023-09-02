SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $18,445.04 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,950.15 or 1.00014437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02036996 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,535.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.