Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0659 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Request has a total market capitalization of $65.86 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00015056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,950.15 or 1.00014437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06350025 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $425,564.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

