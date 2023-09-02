Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.07 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $113.30 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,675,954,631 coins and its circulating supply is 42,054,194,955 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

