Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 468.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 234,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after buying an additional 193,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. 595,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,180. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

