Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.10. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.
Innovotech Stock Up 5.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.98.
Innovotech Company Profile
Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
