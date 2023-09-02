The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.08. 2,317,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $333.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

