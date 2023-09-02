Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Titan International worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,963,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,589,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,991,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 648,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 368,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Titan International Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE TWI traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 463,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.00 million. Titan International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 31.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

